Woman found in stranger's car lashes out

A Dunedin woman sitting inside a stranger's car allegedly assaulted the vehicle's owner when discovered, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Saunders St in Brockville at 9.38pm last night.

A Dunedin man had spotted a 31-year-old woman sitting inside his parked car.

When he asked her what she was doing, the woman became aggressive.

She then assaulted the man, but he overpowered her and held her down until police arrived.

The woman was arrested and was charged with assault, unlawful interference and breaching bail.

She was due to appear in court this morning.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz