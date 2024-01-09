Woman grabbed in random Dunedin street attack

The woman was grabbed and spat at in Dunedin's Vogel St. Photo: ODT Files

A man who allegedly grabbed, spat at and blew vape smoke into a woman’s face in a random attack in broad daylight has been arrested.

The ordeal was one of two incidents of violence that plagued Dunedin streets yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called an assault in Vogel St, at 3pm yesterday.

A 30-year-old man had been walking along the street, ‘‘making a nuisance of himself,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was kicking rubbish over when he came across a woman walking down the street towards her car.

The man approached the woman, who was unknown to him, and allegedly blew vape smoke in her face, spat at the ground in front of her and grabbed her by the sleeve as she was walking.

The woman ran off to her car and called police, who then found the man and arrested him.

He will appear in court today on charges of assault and disorderly behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Later, at 6pm, police responded to another assault, in Moray Pl.

A 53-year-old man was walking across the road when he was approached by a 17-year-old.

The teen confronted the man and punched him in the face, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

The assailant then fled the scene but was later found by police and arrested.

The 53-year-old sustained minor injuries of swelling and soreness to the face.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz

■ If you have any information related to the incident on Vogel St, contact police on 105.