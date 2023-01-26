Woman hurt after car clipped by 'speeding vehicle'

A woman has moderate injuries after her car was clipped by a speeding vehicle on the Southern Motorway, causing her to crash into a barrier, police say.

They are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the southbound lane of State Highway 1, near Lookout Point, at 10.50pm yesterday after the other vehicle didn't stop.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 26-year-old was driving home from work when a vehicle was approaching her from behind "with great speed".

"As it got closer, the vehicle drifted across their lane and clipped her vehicle, causing her to veer right into the concrete centre barrier."

This caused traffic to come to a halt. Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and ambulance staff attended the scene.

The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a black vehicle, the registration unknown.

If anyone witnessed this or has information, they are asked to call 105.