A woman has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a crash in Musselburgh this morning.

Police said they were called to the one car crash in Andersons Bay Rd near the intersection with Queens Dr at 10.45am.

A St John spokesman said a woman, who police said was the driver, was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with moderate injures.