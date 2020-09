Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

A woman has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a two-car crash in South Dunedin this morning.

A spokesman for St John said they were alerted to the incident in Midland St at 9.11am and sent one ambulance.

A woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they are making inquiries to understand the circumstances of the crash.