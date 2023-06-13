Woman lucky to escape injury after falling asleep at the wheel

A woman driving to Dunedin had a lucky escape when she woke up in a paddock with no memory of how she got there last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 58 year old woman was on her way back to Dunedin from Waimate on State Highway 1 when she fell asleep behind the wheel at about 10pm last night.

When police found her she said she woke up in the paddock and could not remember how she got there.

She was assessed by Hato Hone St John and had sustained no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Her car remained in the paddock through the night and would be towed away during the day.