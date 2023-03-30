Woman seriously hurt as car smashes into Dunedin cafe

A woman has serious injuries and a man has been arrested after a car smashed into a popular Dunedin music venue set to close its doors this week.

Fire crews were called to cut the injured woman passenger out of the car while police searched for the male driver who had fled the scene.

The aftermath of the crash this morning. Photo: Oscar Francis

The car ploughed into the Bark! music space, part of the Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue, destroying the building's frontage, around 2.30am.

The venue was set to have its final show on April 1 after the owners decided to close because of business difficulties and noise complaints.

The car crashed into the Bark! music space, part of the Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue. Photo: Oscar Francis

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 28-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, ran away on foot, leaving behind a bag containing his identification and 60g of cannabis in the car.

The police dog team was called to track him around the city.

He was located on the roof of a building in Dowling St, where police received calls from members of the public about his presence.

He was arrested and is being treated for a broken ankle. It was unclear if it happened during the crash or while fleeing from officers.

A blood sample had been taken to determine if drugs were involved in the crash and charges, for careless or dangerous driving causing injury, were likely, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man had also been wanted in relation to a family harm assault incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

