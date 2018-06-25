Woman seriously injured in three car crash

A woman is in a serious condition with "bad lacerations" to one of her arms after becoming trapped following a three car crash in Mosgiel this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash near the intersection between Riccarton Rd East and Gladstone Rd at 5.01pm.

The crash was close to a railway crossing.

A woman was trapped in a vehicle, which ended up on its side, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to free them.

A person at the scene said it appeared the woman had been freed by 5.45pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person was being transported to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

Two other people with minor injuries were not transported to hospital.

Police said the person, understood to be the woman who was trapped, had 'bad lacerations" to the arm.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Traffic was blocked near the crash scene and trains were stopped for a time because of the proximity to the rail line.

By 5.50pm traffic was flowing on Riccarton Rd East but remained blocked on Gladstone Rd.

Trains were given the all clear to use the line at 5.50pm.

A tow truck was called to the scene.