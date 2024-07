An armed officer outside Countdown in central Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Police are hunting a woman who was reportedly threatening people with a weapon in central Dunedin.

The woman had an altercation with a man on a bicycle in Moray Place around 4.30pm, a police spokesman said.

"One of them had a weapon on them."

Officers have been checking the bus hub and the area around Countdown carpark.

An armed officer was stationed outside Countdown.