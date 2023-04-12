Women chased driver after car park mishap

Two young women chased a 68-year-old driver around Dunedin after one of them went for a ride on his car’s bonnet in a supermarket car park, police say.

Sergant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said two women aggressively confronted the man when he accidentally cut them off in the car park at Pak’n Save in South Dunedin on Saturday.

The women cut him off in return and proceeded to bang on his windows before one rode on his bonnet for about 100m before getting off, Sgt Lee said.

The incident was captured on the supermarket’s CCTV, he said.

The women returned to their car and then chased the man around Dunedin and on to the Southern Motorway.

After stopping in traffic, they reversed their vehicle in to his.

There were multiple calls to police from members of the public and inquiries were still ongoing, he said.

The suspects were believed to be in their 20s, Sgt Lee said.

- By Mark John

