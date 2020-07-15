Woodhouse 'disappointed' at losing health portfolio

National MP Michael Woodhouse. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Woodhouse says he is disappointed of losing his role as the National Party health spokesman but respected his new leader's decision.

Woodhouse was stripped of the health portfolio by new National Party leader Judith Collins 15 hours into her job.

The move comes after his role in the Michelle Boag Covid-19 email scandal, which saw MP Hamish Walker resign after he leaked details from the breach to the media.

Whangarei MP Shane Reti now holds the health portfolio.

Woodhouse did not leak the sensitive material – but Collins pointed out that he did not make it known to the Minister of Health as soon as he got it either.

"I feel the right thing for him to have done would have been to advise her [Michelle Boag] to not send him anything."

Woodhouse told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that Collins had to make a call and he respects that.

"Obviously I'm disappointed. I worked hard in that health role, I thought we were certainly making inroads into that porous management of Covid at the border, but Shane Reti was part of that, and I'm sure he'll do a great job."

He says that he did not offer his resignation.

While he no longer holds health, Woodhouse will take on the Pike River Mine Recovery portfolio and Economic Development.

He says he's a regional MP with an accounting background and he's interested in making sure our regions thrive.

"I'm looking forward to poking borax at Shane Jones for the pork he's been throwing around, and that should be fun for the next few weeks."