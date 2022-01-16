Work begins on SH87

NZ Transport Agency crews have started work on State Highway 87 - the Outram to Middlemarch highway - this week.

Scheduled to run from January 11 to 21, from 7am to 7pm each day, the roadworks mean motorists will face delays of up to 40 minutes.

NZTA journey manager Nicole Felts said the Downer highway maintenance team would be re-laying the chip seal surface on an 8km section of highway between Mahinerangi Rd and Nichols Rock Rd.

"This is longer than we would usually seal in one continual sweep and means that road users could face up to 40-minute delays," Ms Felts said.

‘‘We appreciate everyone’s patience while this work is being done and we hope to shorten the number of days affected by doing it this way.”

Stop-go traffic management and temporary speed restrictions will be in place.

Overnight and after initial work has been carried out, temporary speed limits will remain in place until sweeping and line marking have been completed.

The work is weather dependent so may be delayed or extended if it is wet.

People can email Downer at coastalotago@downer.co.nz or phone 0800 444-449 if they have any concerns.