Work in progress on roundabout

The work at the intersection of Main South Rd and Church St is part of a broader road safety programme in the suburb that also includes raising three pedestrian crossings, as well as replacing some underground infrastructure. Part of Main South Rd will be closed until early October for the final phase. A Dunedin City Council spokesman said closure of the road was unavoidable because safe and adequate space was needed for construction crews.