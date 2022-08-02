Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Work in progress on roundabout

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Construction of a roundabout in Green Island, Dunedin, is under way.

    The work at the intersection of Main South Rd and Church St is part of a broader road safety programme in the suburb that also includes raising three pedestrian crossings, as well as replacing some underground infrastructure. Part of Main South Rd will be closed until early October for the final phase. A Dunedin City Council spokesman said closure of the road was unavoidable because safe and adequate space was needed for construction crews. 

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter