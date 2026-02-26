Photo: ODT files

Lines company Aurora Energy is about to start electricity upgrades on State Highway 1 in Central Dunedin.

The project will run from mid-March to mid-April and involved working on underground infrastructure outside the Victoria Hotel to improve network reliability, Aurora said in a statement yesterday.

To complete the work safely, temporary overnight road closures and traffic management would be required at the intersection of Cumberland St — the northbound SH1 — and St Andrew St on two dates.

On Friday, March 20, the left-hand lane turning on to St Andrew St and the adjacent straight-through lane would be closed. One straight-through lane would remain open.

On Tuesday, March 24, the right-hand lane turning on to St Andrew St and the adjacent straight-through lane would be closed. The other through lane would remain open.

The work would take place overnight from 7pm to 6am.

There would be increased vehicle activity in the area during this time, and traffic management would be in place.

Aurora Energy asked people to allow extra travel time and to follow all traffic management signs and instructions, and thanked customers for their patience while this important work was carried out.