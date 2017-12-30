Year in review: Top videos of 2017

A video of a passionate haka which ended up with three Otago Boys' High School First XV players being suspended was the most watched on ODT.co.nz this year. Take a look at it and some of the other most watched videos from an action packed news year.

The video of the haka edged out a 3D video showing a new vision of Dunedin's waterfront. Other popular videos included coverage of July's floods, a bomb scare in central Dunedin and a rogue body bag flying through an intersection in Auckland.

1. Otago Boys' High School and King's High School First XV haka

Tensions flared during the haka ahead of the traditional clash between the two Dunedin schools in May and later resulted in the suspension of three OBHS players.

2.Bold plan for Dunedin harbourside

Dunedin buzzed with excitement when an ambitious vision for the development of the harbourside was unveiled in November and plenty of people watched a video which showed what the area could look like if the vision comes to fruition.

3.Claim 'rocky river' crossing unsafe

Fears motorists might fail to recognise a 3-D crossing in North Dunedin, putting pedestrians at risk, captured people's imaginations back in February.

4.Car chase caught on camera

In September an Invercargill woman captured on video an unusual car chase which started slowly before speeding up when a Honda driver collided with a police car.

5.Flooding hits Dunedin

Footage taken from the air and on the ground showed the extent of flooding in Dunedin and its surrounds in July.

6.Driver slammed as 'inconsiderate idiot'

A speeding driver flipped his car down a 3m bank in Green Island in October.

7.Bomb destroyed in controlled explosion

Footage of a bomb robot approaching a suspicious package received a lot of views in June. It turned out the suspicious package was a demo tape from a Dunedin noise musician. The incident resulted in charges being laid, but a Dunedin judge found the musician not guilty.

8.Rogue body bag 'flies through' intersection

An incident captured on dashcam earlier this month where a stretcher and body bag fell out of a hearse in Auckland raked up a lot of views.

9.Furniture dumping antics caught on camera

In May CCTV cameras captured a motorist careening around a corner to dump derelict furniture from his trailer in Vogel St, central Dunedin.

10.Hyde St Party

Video of the costumes and antics on show at the annual Hyde Street party in April proved popular. Authorities praised the event, which passed largely without incident.