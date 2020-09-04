Friday, 4 September 2020

Young driver three times over adult limit: police

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A drink-driver crashed into a barrier on the Southern Motorway early this morning, police say.

    A spokesman said a 19-year-old man continued in his vehicle 1.5km to Green Island, after crashing into the barrier on State Highway 1 near Lookout Point, at 3.07am.

    When tested, he blew 807mcg - about three times the adult breath alcohol limit.

    The limit for people under the age of 20 is zero.

    The man is to appear in court, the spokesman said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

