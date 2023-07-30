Young fans geared up for game day

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Getting into the Women's World Cup spirit in Dunedin today are the Bartels sisters (from left) Theodora (6), Evelyn (9) and Delphie (6).

The trio are excited about tonight's encounter between the Football Ferns and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium

It will be the first football match the three sisters, originally from Melbourne, have been to in New Zealand, and they're supporting their new home.

"I like it when they score goals", Theodora said.

The match will be the largest women’s sporting event to grace the city, and the stadium is expected to be around its capacity of 25,947.

The Ferns beat Norway 1-0 in their opening game, but lost to the Philippines 1-0 on Tuesday.

That has left New Zealand in the do-or-die situation to get out of Group A against the Swiss, who have already qualified for the top 16.

Because the match is a sellout, the Dunedin Fifa Fan Festival is putting a live big-screen broadcast of the game at the Town Hall from 7pm.