Young people share creative offerings

    Max Cunninghame (16), of Dunedin, looks at an image by Helena Fitzgerald at the Dunedin Youth Council’s ‘‘Auaha Rangatahi’’ exhibition at the Otago Pioneer Women’s Hall.

    Event co-ordinator Blake Armstrong said the show provided a welcome opportunity for Dunedin’s young   artists and performers to flex their creative muscles.

    The  exhibition  began on Wednesday and finishes today and features art by   young local people as well as evening events showcasing artists, dancers, performers and musicians.

    The event had been organised to coincide with school holidays to ‘‘cap off the year’’ before exams, Mr Armstrong said.

    While organisers had predicted there would be interest, ticket sales had exceeded expectations and the opening event on Wednesday  sold out in under six hours.

    ‘‘It’s been a tough year for the creative industry, but there’s such an appetite for this creative outlet for young people.’’

    With ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, it was important to provide space for  young people, many of whom had not had the chance to play music, dance or perform for an audience all year, Mr Armstrong said. 

     

     

