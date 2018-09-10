Young singers compete

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Taking a break from singing at the Dunedin Performing Arts Competitions Society’s junior vocal competition on Saturday afternoon are Jasmine Ho and Charlie Macdonald (both 8).

Dunedin junior vocal competition convener Claire Barton said more than 60 talented young singers from across Otago, Southland and Canterbury competed over three days.

The event’s adjudicator was Wellington-based soprano Georgia Jamieson Emms. It was held at the Denise Walsh Auditorium at Logan Park High School.