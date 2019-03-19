Youth discuss issues

Participants in The Social Experiment accelerator programme express their thoughts in Dunedin recently. Photo: Supplied

From youth government representation to the future of education, a raft of issues were tackled during The Social Experiment in Dunedin.

The initiative was held in the city for the first time recently, attracting 30 young people aged 18 to 27.

It comprised a weekend programme empowering young people to tackle complex social, environmental and business issues through a format involving design, mindset, performance, lean and systems thinking.

Among the group was Jess Richards, who said participants all chose what issues they wanted to tackle and her group looked into youth justice.

''We felt there are too many youth who are sent to prison and are concerned that they see it as the place they aspire to go to when they grow up.

''We came up with a project that had a a core focus upon community involvement and inclusion,'' she said.

Asked what she got out of it, she said it brought her hope that there were so many other individuals who were just as passionate about change as herself, a great group of friends, and ''the motivation to pursue her purpose''.

Cassidy Muir said the programme taught her that, to empower others, you needed to empower yourself.

Other projects created included creative arts being brought to retirement homes and the use of social media to spread sustainability action.

Callaghan Innovation partnered with The Social Experiment, which was founded last year by six young New Zealand women, to offer 20 scholarships to young people.

The Otago Community Trust, Innov8HQ and Startup Dunedin were also partners.