Youth home will be opening next month

Methodist Mission Southern business development manager Jimmy McLaughlan is keen to gather household goods for the mission’s planned Youth Transition Home in the city. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Excitement is growing at the Methodist Mission as it gears up to open its new Youth Transition Home next month.

Methodist Mission Southern business development manager Jimmy McLaughlan said the organisation would take possession of the Woodhaugh St house on January 1, and then it would be "full steam ahead'' to get it ready to open in mid-January.

"We are very excited to be opening our new Youth Transition Home, which will help give young people experiencing homelessness the support they need to make a fresh start,'' Mr McLaughlan said.

The $550,000 facility is the first of its kind in New Zealand, and will be able to house up to eight young people at a time, with 24/7 supervision.

The young people who would live in the facility would probably have escaped difficult living situations, involving violence or threats, drug addiction, crime, and sometimes trading sex for a place to sleep, Mr McLaughlan said.

"We believe there are dozens of young people in Dunedin who have an acute and urgent need for somewhere to live,'' he said.

"These are often tough and resilient young people, who just need to develop some more life skills to equip them to move on to the next step.''

The young people would be cared for in a safe and supportive environment, with opportunities to learn domestic skills, study for NCEA, gain CV preparation and job-hunting skills, and work experience.

The mission would aim to transition from 12 to 24 young people a year from the house into independent living, he said.

Funding from the Ministry of Social Development covered basic salary and rent costs, but filling the house with furniture, beds and kitchen equipment, and keeping it stocked with food would need community support.

The mission had created an online gift register containing all of the items needed to set up the house.

• If you wish to donate, visit http://www.thankfulregistry.com/MMSouthYTH.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz