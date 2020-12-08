Youths caught after car park damage, fire

Police were called out to deal with youths causing damage and starting a fire in Dunedin yesterday.

In the first incident, three youths were caught after starting a grass fire in a scrapyard in South Dunedin.

Police were called to the yard on Wilkie Rd at 3.10pm, after the youths were spotted lighting fires, acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

When police arrived the youths ran away but were found soon after.

The fire did not take hold.

Investigations were ongoing.

A little later, four youths were found damaging skylight panels at the Great King St car parking building at 3.45pm.

The they were spoken to by police, and Youth Aid was set to follow up.

- Ruby Heyward