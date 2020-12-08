Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Youths caught after car park damage, fire

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police were called out to deal with youths causing damage and starting a fire in Dunedin yesterday.

    In the first incident, three youths were caught after starting a grass fire in a scrapyard in South Dunedin.

    Police were called to the yard on Wilkie Rd at 3.10pm,  after the youths were spotted lighting fires, acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said. 

    When police arrived the youths ran away but were found soon after. 

    The fire did not take hold.

    Investigations were ongoing.

    A little later, four youths were found damaging skylight panels at the Great King St car parking building at 3.45pm.

    The they were spoken to by police, and Youth Aid was set to follow up.

     - Ruby Heyward

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter