Trump rhetoric created climate for protests: Patman

Watch the full video interview below

United States President Donald Trump is, in part, responsible for the violent upheaval that has rocked the US during the past 10 days, Professor Robert Patman says.

Speaking on Global Insight, the international relations specialist outlines how the president's rhetoric has created a climate that has made possible the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Prof Patman also gives his views on whether Mr Trump has overplayed his hand with church-going supporters by posing with a Bible for a photo opportunity during the protests.

And he explains why he believes the Black Lives Matter solidarity protests in New Zealand have attracted so many young people.