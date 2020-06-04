Thursday, 4 June 2020

Trump rhetoric created climate for protests: Patman

    By Bruce Munro
    1. News
    2. Global Insight

    • Watch the full video interview below

    United States President Donald Trump is, in part, responsible for the violent upheaval that has rocked the US during the past 10 days, Professor Robert Patman says.

    Speaking on Global Insight, the international relations specialist outlines how the president's rhetoric has created a climate that has made possible the protests and riots following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

    Prof Patman also gives his views on whether Mr Trump has overplayed his hand with church-going supporters by posing with a Bible for a photo opportunity during the protests.

    And he explains why he believes the Black Lives Matter solidarity protests in New Zealand have attracted so many young people.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Never miss another Global Insight interview. Subscribe now to receive your fortnightly email alert. Click below.

    global_insight_header_.jpg