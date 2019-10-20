Otago coach Ben Herring. Photo: Getty Images

The world awaits - well, the United States in particular - for Ben Herring and his family and he admits he may not return to rugby coaching.

Herring is finishing up as the Otago coach after two years in charge, during which time the side made the final of the Mitre 10 Cup championship and then lost in extra time in this year's semifinal. The side also won the Ranfurly Shield at the end of last season and defended it right through until the final defence of this season.

Herring believes there is a positive feel around Otago rugby as he moves on and he hopes the province is proud of what he achieved.

He would finish the end of season review with players before he heads off to a year-long holiday around the United States with his wife Wal and four children, daughters Huxley (10) and Eckhart (5) and sons Rocket (7) and Boom (1).

He would head to the United States in the middle of next month to check out things including a decent vehicle to cart the family around the United States. The family would come over closer to Christmas.

Herring (39) was looking forward to the trip.

"I want to have a bit of time of reflection for myself. I said when I started I would give it 10 years and then have a break and that is what I'm doing," he said.

When asked if he would come back to coaching, Herring said that was up in the air.

"Part of the reason I want to go away is see if I want to step back into it again. There is a high chance I will but there is also a high chance I won't and will move into something else."

He said there were lots of things to like about coaching but being five weeks on the road in Japan was not one of them.

Ultimately, he wanted to live with his family in Central Otago. Herring and his wife are originally from Auckland.

His ambitions in coaching were to help coach an international team and a Super Rugby team and he had already ticked that off.

Life experience was important to him and he did not want to become institutionalised in rugby and coaching.

Herring said he wanted to see players improve not just on the field but off the field, too, and felt that had been achieved with Otago.

Assistant coach Tom Donnelly will take over as Otago coach next season.



