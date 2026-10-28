SUBSCRIBERNewsInspirational high country farmer and horseman who defied the oddsRon Williamson celebrates West Coast's victory in the 2024 Grand National Steeplechase at Riccarton with jockey Shaun Fannin (kneeling) and flanked by his grandsons George, Ben and Ted Williamson, wife Jennifer, daughter-in-law Gaby, son Henry and trainer Mark Oulaghan. Photo: Race ImagesSally RaeBusiness and Rural EditorWednesday, October 28, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO