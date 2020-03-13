Ivanka Trump. Photo: Reuters

Ivanka Trump has self-isolated after she was pictured with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The move comes after New Zealand First MP Tracey Martin, who was with Dutton and Ivanka Trump last week at a meeting for Five Eyes partners focused on fighting online child exploitation in Washington DC, has since also gone into isolation.

The White House confirmed President Donald Trump's daughter was showing no symptoms of the coronavirus, and did not need to self-quarantine, but had decided to isolate herself at her home.

"The White House is aware that Mr Dutton tested positive for Covid-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction," Deere said in a statement.

"Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine.

"She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given."

The statement did not say if Ivanka Trump had been tested for the coronavirus.

A day after being photographed with Dutton and Martin, she attended an event at Mar-a-Lago with her father and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who had allegedly tested positive for the virus, but has since denied the reports.

Donald Trump has since declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.