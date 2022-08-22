Reform not seen as bar for candidates

Talking at yesterday’s launch for Labour-endorsed candidates for local body elections in Dunedin is deputy prime minister Grant Robertson. Seated in the Dunedin South Labour rooms are (from left) candidates for the Dunedin City Council Steve Walker and Joy Davis, Otago Regional Council candidate Bill Southworth and Labour MPs David Clark and Rachel Brooking. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Three Waters reform is essential and it should not be a stumbling block for the election of Labour-endorsed candidates in local body elections, deputy prime minister Grant Robertson says.

Mr Robertson was guest speaker at a campaign launch yesterday for Dunedin City Council candidates Steve Walker and Joy Davis, and for Otago Regional Council candidate Bill Southworth.

Labour MPs David Clark, Ingrid Leary and Rachel Brooking also attended.

Elements of the Government’s reform agenda have been greeted unenthusiastically or with deep concern within local government and with some antipathy by communities.

Asked by the Otago Daily Times if this presented a difficulty for Labour-endorsed candidates in council elections, Mr Robertson said he hoped not.

The Government’s Three Waters model has been touted as much more efficient than the status quo, making it easier to afford investment in upgrades.

The deputy prime minister said it was widely conceded the status quo was not adequate, nor sustainable.

Fundamental change was needed and the Government would follow through, as this was the right thing to do, he said.

However, the Government was listening to concerns, he said.

The Dunedin City Council is fundamentally opposed to the service delivery model proposed by the Government.

It would consist of four large water services entities taking over functions from councils.

Cr Walker voted in favour of all city council submissions to central government about Three Waters and they were critical of some aspects of the Government’s model and approach.

Voting in local body elections will start next month amid some uncertainty about Three Waters, resource management and the optimum role for local government.

Voting ends on October 8.

Cr Walker reasserted that the party did not dictate how councillors should vote in the chamber.

"Although the Labour Party has no control or say on how their endorsed candidates speak or vote around the council table, come October 8, and in the context of a number of proposed central government reforms, council will need to work with central government in order to decipher what the various reforms mean for Dunedin as it continues to grow and prosper," he said.

Cr Walker said all members of the new council would have to work together with government "in order to get the best possible outcome for our communities in this part of the motu".

Labour had signalled Helen Beattie would also be a candidate for the regional council, but Dr Beattie said a change in personal circumstances prevented this.

Cr Walker was pleased the launch for local body candidates attracted so many MPs from the area.

Mr Robertson was also at the launch three years ago.