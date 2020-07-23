Pirates Old Boys lock Craig Smith is tackled by Marist’s Will Murray in a match at the Miller St grounds last Saturday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

Marist has been flirting with missing the cut for the Galbraith Shield final.

It is a straight final this year and Marist made a slow start to the abbreviated season.

But it has rallied with two important wins in the past week to keep its title prospects alive.

It had a 38-18 win against Pirates Old Boys on Saturday and then edged Star 18-15 on Wednesday night.

Woodlands (30 points) consolidated its lead at the top of the competition standings with a 19-15 win against Eastern Northern Barbarians on Wednesday, while Pirates Old Boys (23 points) remain in second place thanks to a 35-28 win against the injury-ravaged Blues.

With three rounds remaining, Woodlands looks well-placed to make the final but the race to join them is tight.

Pirates Old Boys has a three-point buffer over Marist (20 points) but has a tough match against Woodlands tomorrow.

Marist is firmly in the hunt following its last two positive results. But coach Marty Smith warned its match against the Barbarians (12 points) would not be easy.

It was ‘‘going to be a battle of attrition up front. Whoever makes the most mistakes will lose.’’

Marist will look to veteran first five-eighth Scott Eade to put the team at the right end of the field, while lock-cum-loose forward Ben Fotheringham made an impact on Wednesday night and is a vital cog in the pack alongside prop Shaun Stoddart and blindside flanker Jack Nally.

Fullback Curtis Tarrant returns from injury and is expected to have an impact as well.

Star (17 points) will play Blues (8 points) in the other game. Star is still in the running for a spot in the final but can ill-afford any slip-ups.