The Whale Trail is to benefit from a $12 million boost for a proposed bridge over a busy and “tricky” highway.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced the Government investment earlier today.

The move means a direct and safer connection for walkers and cyclists disembarking the Cook Strait ferries for the 170km Whale Trail stretching along the north-east coast as far as Kaikōura.

"The climb out of Picton on SH1 for cyclists has long been acknowledged as a tricky section,” Mr Bishop says.

“They must navigate other ferry traffic, which is often heavy, particularly during the holiday periods.”

“The bridge and associated trail work would provide a safer and more direct connection between Picton and the Whale Trail, avoiding this narrow, busy and high-speed section.”

Improving the connection to Picton would complete the Whale Trail, an important move for wider tourism across the top of the South, Ms Upston says.

"The Whale Trail, already a popular trail with visitors and locals alike, has the potential to attract more visitors to the region, encourage longer stays, and showcase more of what Marlborough and Kaikōura have to offer.”

Government support is being provided in stages with up to $1 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund supporting the New Zealand Transport Agency to undertake bridge investigations, design and planning.

A further $4.4m from the Infrastructure Reference Group Programme will help deliver the final section of the shared walking and cycling trail connection into Picton.

Additional funding of up to $6.6m has been ring-fenced for potential bridge construction, subject to further design work and future decisions.

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith says the money will be well spent. Photo: Supplied.

Welcoming the news, Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith said the money will be well spent.

“This investment ensures the Whale Trail will be a jewel in New Zealand’s cycling and walking crown, with unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean, building on years of community support and volunteer effort as well as previous government investment.

“It ensures that for generations to come, both Kiwis and international visitors can experience 170kms of the Whale Trail from the top of the south, all the way to Kaikōura, bringing economic growth and jobs to the region and towns along the way.”

Mr Smith, who described the project as transformative, also paid tribute to retired land surveyor Vern Ayson who first mooted the idea for the Whale Trail in 2015.

‘This is a proud day for the Kaikōura electorate and especially Vern Ayson who first proposed the idea.

“It demonstrates what we can achieve as a region when we have a strong vision, commitment and patience to stay the course.”

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor also welcomed today's, describing it as a significant vote of confidence in the region's tourism future. Photo: Supplied.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor also welcomed today's, describing it as a significant vote of confidence in the region's tourism future.

She says the funding package would help complete a critical link in one of New Zealand's potentially iconic walking and cycling experiences.

"This is fantastic news for Marlborough, Kaikōura and our East Coast communities. The Whale Trail is already attracting visitors and investment to our region, and this commitment from Government recognises the enormous potential the trail has to grow our regional tourism offering and support local businesses," Mayor Taylor said.

"As the gateway to the South Island for many visitors, Picton is the natural starting point for this experience. Creating a safer and more seamless connection from the ferry terminal to the trail will make it easier for walkers and cyclists to explore Marlborough, stay longer and discover more of what our region has to offer.

Mayor Taylor acknowledged the hard work of the Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust and the extensive collaboration between agencies, Council, iwi and trail partners that had helped advance the project to this point.

Part of the Whale Trail as it curves away from the Wairau River Bridge. Photo: The Whale Trail.

Destination Marlborough General Manager Tracey Green says the project would provide significant benefits not only for Marlborough but also for Picton.

“Cycling trails encourage visitors to disperse throughout the region and appeal to the natural curiosity of travellers who want to explore more, resulting in longer stays and greater visitor spend.

“The trail's elevation and challenge will become an iconic part of the experience, creating a memorable achievement for those completing the journey.”