Whitney Street School patrollers have scooped a $10,000 prize to put towards keeping students safe on Blenheim roads.

Delighted pupils took top place in the AA’s Lollipop Legends (South Island) competition after impressing judges with their contribution to keeping their classmates and communities safe.

Black Fern rugby player and AA Lollipop Legends ambassador Renee Holmes joined the school’s road patrollers, staff and the school community last Wednesday to celebrate the achievement.

"I'm proud to be here celebrating the team behind this fantastic idea," Renee said.

Black Ferns rugby star and AA Lollipop Legends Ambassador Renee Holmes was delighted to present pupils at Whitney Street School with their $10,000 prize. Photo: Cathie Bell.

"Whitney Street's project is a great example of young people thinking creatively about safety and making a real difference for their community. The students should be incredibly proud of what they've achieved."

Renee said that as a former road patroller herself when growing up in Gisborne, the visit to Whitney Street School brought a lot of memories flooding back.

“I loved my time as a road patroller; it was so cool.”

The competition attracted more than 400 entries from schools across New Zealand.

Whitney Street School's winning entry stood out for its focus on giving students a safe, practical environment to build their bike riding and road safety skills.

The school will use their prize money to make a track to help teach students how to keep safe when scootering on the roads.

The project will help children develop confidence and safe habits they can carry with them beyond the school gates.

Whitney Street School has 35 Year 5 and 6 students trained as road patrollers this year, and 40 signed up for next year.