1 dead, 1 critical after North Island crashes

One person has been killed and another seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in South Auckland.

A St John ambulance spokesman confirmed the death today and said the injured person had been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The incident happened on Mill Rd between Alfriston and Ranfurly roads.

A police spokeswoman said the road would be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.43pm.

Meanwhile, a person is fighting for their life after a crash on State Highway 2, north of Katikati.

That incident, which involved two cars, also closed the road.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders said one person had been critically hurt in the crash and two others had moderate injuries, and all were being transferred to hospital.

"The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene and as a result, the road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for several hours," he said.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of the highway and Kauri Point Rd near Tahawai at 8.44am.

There were no diversions in place so police asked motorists avoid the area and to be patient.