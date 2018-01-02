1 dead, 1 critical after swept out to sea

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died and another person is in a critical condition after being swept out to sea in Northland.
Initial reports were that a person got into difficulty swimming at the north end of Cable Bay and required assistance to be removed from the water about 4pm today.
Two others were in a moderate condition.
The Northland Rescue Helicopter had been called to take the critically inured person to hospital.
St John said four vehicles attended the incident and six patients were treated.