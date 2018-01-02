1 dead, 1 critical after swept out to sea

The Northland Rescue Helicopter had been called and was landing at a nearby sports ground to take the person in critical condition to hospital. Photo: NZ Herald/ File

One person has died and another person is in a critical condition after being swept out to sea in Northland.

Initial reports were that a person got into difficulty swimming at the north end of Cable Bay and required assistance to be removed from the water about 4pm today.

Two others were in a moderate condition.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter had been called to take the critically inured person to hospital.

St John said four vehicles attended the incident and six patients were treated.