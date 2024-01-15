1 dead, five hurt in Canterbury crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died and five people are injured following a crash in Canterbury.
Police said they were called to the two-vehicle crash in Castle Hill, on the West Coast Road, just before 4.50pm yesterday.
One person died at the scene.
Three people suffered serious injuries, and two others suffered minor to moderate injuries.
The road has since reopened and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.