$1 million Lotto win to Christchurch player

A Christchurch Lotto player is $1 million richer after winning First Division last night.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Saturday night when the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over to $300,000.

Thirteen other players won $15,227 each after winning Second Division.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,694.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Woodys Winners in Wellsford.

The other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, Hamilton, Gisborne, Whanganui, Paraparaumu, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Queenstown.