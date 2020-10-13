1 new Covid case quarantined in Christchurch

Photo: Getty Images

There is one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand to report today and they have been put into quarantine.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the person arrived from the United States on October 8.

They tested positive to routine day 3 testing in managed isolation in Christchurch and were now in quarantine.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1516.

There are seven additional recovered cases today, the ministry said.

The total number of active cases is 39 - all imported cases.

There are no active community cases and no one is in hospital with the virus today.

Yesterday laboratories processed 3,017 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,005,807.