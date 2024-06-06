10-year-old among group arrested at transport hubs

Patrols have been stepped up at busy transport hubs including New Lynn. Photo: RNZ

Ten people between the ages of 10 and 15 have been arrested following a spate of recent aggravated robberies at transport hubs in West Auckland.

In a statement, Waitematā West's area prevention manager Inspector Kelly Farrant said there has been an increase in patrols at hubs in the suburbs of New Lynn and Henderson.

Farrant said a series of incidents occurred in the first half of May.

"Police shared our community's concern at the spike and level of violent behaviour taking place in these areas. Our response was threefold: enforcement, prevention, and investigation.

"While our investigations staff were working tirelessly to identify those responsible, Operation Haumaru saw police and our partners come together to provide reassurance."

Four youths have been before the Waitākere Youth Court on aggravated robbery charges this week - and referrals to Youth Aid have been made for a further six.

Those allegedly involved in the offending are as young as 10, with the oldest being 15.

The alleged offending has occurred in New Lynn, Henderson, Westgate - sometimes in public places and other times in retail stores.

"We are continuing to see a small group of young people committing a high level of harm in our communities," Farrant said.

"Police are continuing to do our part in responding to a wider set of issues around why our young people are engaging in offending."

Farrant said it was not an issue solely for police - and it continues to work with its partner agencies and services to respond.