10 youths arrested after Christchurch crime spree

Photo: Getty Images / file

Ten youths have been taken into custody in just one night after a crime spree of burglaries and a dangerous driving incident in Christchurch.

The youths were carrying out their crimes in groups, police said.

The first group, made up of four youths, were taken into custody after a shop was burgled on Wakefield Rd in Sumner.

Police said the incident was reported around 2am.

A second group of four youths were also arrested after breaking into a fast food store on The Runway in Wigram, which was reported at 4.15am.

Separately, two youths were taken into custody after officers spotted a stolen car being driven dangerously on Hargood St in Woolston.

The car was later found abandoned on McGregors Rd in Bromley at 2.50am, and two young people were found by officers a short time later.

Police have confirmed they are also following positive lines of inquiry in relation to two other burglaries in the city overnight.

One was at a vape store on Main North Rd in Redwood, which occurred shortly before 3am.

Another was a liquor store on Colombo St in Sydenham which was broken into at around the same time.