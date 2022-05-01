100 teens involved in Wellington street brawl

About 100 teenagers were reportedly involved in a fight on a Wellington street late last night.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports of fighting on Stoke St in Newtown shortly before 11pm.

It was believed the teenagers were fighting in the street.

Some of the sizable group began throwing cans and other items at officers when they arrived.

About 35 officers were required to clear the area.

One person was arrested, for breach of the peace.

Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the brawl was "concerning" for those involved and locals.

"It did make residents feel uneasy and concerned. "

Fitzsimons said a number of local residents have been in touch to express their concerns.

While it is still unclear what led to the incident, Fitzsimons said she has contacted the police to see if there is anything the community can do to help.

"It is very out of character for this area of Wellington and it's a concern to the residents who were worried about what was going on the street."