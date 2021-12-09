103 new cases, West Coast takes South Is. to 90% first dose milestone

The West Coast has become the 17th DHB to get 90% of its eligible population to receive at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, meaning the entire South Island has now reached the milestone.

Northland, Tairawhiti and Whanganui are the last three DHBs to hit 90% first doses. The latter two are a few hundred off and will likely hit 90% by the end of the week.

Northland continues to lag behind the rest of the country, needing just under 5000 people to get their first doses in order to reach 90%.

More than 90% of Māori in Canterbury are now at least partially vaccinated. Canterbury has become the third DHB to achieve this milestone for Māori.

There were 22,859 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 3786 first doses and 9339 second doses.

To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 88% are fully vaccinated.

So far five DHBs have 90% of their eligible population double vaccinated, these are Auckland, Waitemata, Capital and Coast, Canterbury and Southern.

Today's cases

The Ministry of Health said in a press release there were 103 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today.

Those cases are in Auckland (88), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1).

"We’re reporting one new case in Christchurch today. This case was reported after our 9am cut off and will be officially added to the case numbers tomorrow."

The person has direct links to a Canterbury case which was reported last weekend. Today’s case was in isolation during their infectious period.

The case investigation is underway, however, early indications are that it is unlikely that there will be any locations of interest.

Today, there are 88 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 3,187 people to isolate at home, including 863 cases.

There are nine new cases being reported in Waikato today.

Six new locations of interest were confirmed in Te Kūiti yesterday.

Today there are five new cases in Bay of Plenty to report – all are in the Tauranga area.

Three are linked to previously reported cases and links with the two remaining cases are currently being investigated.

All five cases are isolating at home.

There is also one new case in Rotorua in the Lakes DHB area.

They are linked to a previously reported case and are isolating in managed accommodation with public health oversight.

There are 70 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Of these, five are in ICU or HDU.

More than 4 million My Vaccine Passes have now been issued. It is important to note than some people have more than one pass if they have it installed on several separate devices.