$10.3m Lotto winner completely forgot she bought a ticket

A $10.3m Lotto winner had completely forgot she bought a ticket. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Seven lucky Kiwis have become overnight multi-millionaires this year, with the latest Lotto winner completely unaware she'd just scored more than $10 million.

Today the $10.3 million-dollar winner, who didn't want to be named, said she completely forgot she even bought the golden ticket.

"I buy tickets when I'm feeling lucky," she said.

"I buy a dip ticket – I like to leave it to luck and chance."

But luck and chance seemed to have found her when she took a detour from her Sunday walk to scan her just-remembered ticket at at Richmond Road Superette.

"I scanned my ticket, but it must have been crumpled as the machine couldn't read it, so I straightened it out and scanned it again," she said.

"The words 'Congratulations Division 1 Winner' popped up – I was really surprised, but unsure of what it meant."

Confused, she took her winning ticket to the Lotto operator to check it.

"The lady put my ticket through the machine. She looked up and said, 'you've won $10.3 million' and we just kind of stared at each other for quite some time, not knowing what to," she said.

"I was so shocked, I needed to sit down, the lady and her manager brought me a chair. I suddenly felt really hot and started to remove the many layers I had needed earlier on my walk!"