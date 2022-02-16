1160 community cases, 39 in South

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

Community Covid case numbers have surged to 1160 today, including 39 new cases in the southern region.

The new case locations are: Northland (24), Auckland (861), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (33), Lakes (5), Hawke’s Bay (15), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (32), Hutt Valley (20), Nelson Marlborough (15), Canterbury (8), South Canterbury (3), Southern (39). The locations of two of the cases are unknown.

There are 43 new cases at the border, from India (9), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), Pakistan (2), UAE (5), UK (2), USA (2). The full travel histories of 21 cases were not obtained.

Fifty-six people are in hospital with Covid, none in ICU or HDU. The average age of those hospitalised is 65.

The number of active community cases is 6721, and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,127.

Today's total is a big jump from the 744 cases yesterday, and was signalled earlier by Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield, who said new community cases were likely to top 1000 today.

Dr Bloomfield gave the warning during a briefing on how home isolation and care for positive Omicron cases and close contacts will operate at phase 2 of the Omicron response, which began last night.

He also revealed that 10 percent of patients seeking treatment at Middlemore Hospital's emergency department returned a positive rapid Covid test result yesterday.

It's thought there were around 250 presentations at the ED, so 25 people would have tested positive.

Many of the people at Middlemore Hospital would have been seeking healthcare because they were symptomatic, Dr Bloomfield said.

Despite rising case numbers, "it's not inevitable that we move to a phase 3 at this point in time," he said.

Covid in South

Today's 39 new cases in the South put the current outbreak total at more than 100, though there is some discrepancy between Ministry of Health figures and those released by the Southern District Health Board.

The ministry's case numbers for the South yesterday put the total at 81, but the SDHB said there were 72. Today's numbers take both totals past 100.

"Sharing our daily case numbers is important to us, but it is also a new and complex process," an SDHB spokeswoman said yesterday.

"The time of the day of reporting, the database used and the recovery of cases can all impact our daily numbers. We are currently working through our systems to ensure that we report from consistent data sets."

The ministry acknowledged possible discrepancies in its media statement today.

"The Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

"This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

"Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO [World Health Organization]."