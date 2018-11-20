12 dead on roads in five days

New Zealand's road toll continues to climb alarmingly, with 12 people losing their lives on the country's roads in the past five days.

This included two more people dying today in separate crashes near Ward in the South Island, and Wellsford in the North Island.

Those who died included three Kiwis taking part in charity motorbike rides to raise money for others in need and two young passengers, who hadn't even been at the wheel when they crashed.

Overall, as of Monday, there had been 335 deaths so far this year, which is five more than at the corresponding time last year.

Last year the country posted its highest number of deaths - 380 - on the roads since the record peak in 2009 of 384.

With just weeks till the festive season and more deaths likely, National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally earlier urged people to look out for each other on the roads.

He said responsibility for the deaths came down to the drivers and the decisions they're making.

"A driver decides not to sleep and then drive or a driver decides to drink and drive or to speed or to not put their seatbelt on," he said.

The deaths

On Friday morning, Joshua Smith (32) died when the car he was a passenger in collided with a motorcyclist in Sydenham in Christchurch.

On Friday night, Alexia Noble-Hazelwood (18) died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into a Christchurch school.

Three people were also injured in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

A man claiming to be the driver later posted an emotional statement on Facebook, saying he was drunk at the time and did not want to drive in the first place.

He said he was "so sorry, guys'' and needed time to cope with what he had done, as he did not know until afterwards that someone had died.

"I must pay,'' he said before handing himself in to police.

Early on Saturday afternoon, motorcycle riders Timothy James Meers (50), of Otautau, and Russell Allan Blackford (41), of Athol, died in a three-bike crash south of Otautau in Southland.

A third rider suffered critical injuries in the same crash and a Givealittle page has been set up for her. They were taking part in a charity ride to raise money for an unborn child with a heart defect.

Later on Saturday afternoon, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a ditch on Henderson Valley Rd in West Auckland. Then a little later, Jayne Jamieson (52) from Inangahua died while taking part in the Pike River Memorial Run on State Highway 6 on the West Coast. She was the pillion passenger on a motorbike that crashed.

On Sunday morning, one person died in a car crash near Okere Falls, Rotorua, while on Sunday afternoon, one person was killed in a two-car crash on SH1 south of Kawakawa, in the North Island.

All four passengers - three in one car and one in the other - were trapped and needed to be freed by emergency crews.

On Monday afternoon, one person died at the scene of a crash on SH1 at Foxton in the Manuwatu-Whanganui region. Police later confirmed a second person also died as a result of the crash.

This afternoon, one person died in a crash on SH1 near Ward in the Marlborough region in the South Island, before another person was killed in a two-car crash on SH1 near the Centennial Park intersection in Wellsford, north of Auckland.