12,575 new cases today; booster age changes

From tomorrow, young people aged 16 and 17 can get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Hipkins confirmed the move at a media conference today, where he said there were 12,575 new community Covid cases, and a further 15 deaths of people with the virus.

There are 654 people in hospital, including 23 in ICU.

Cases continue to be high in the Southern DHB area, where there are 1368 new cases reported today. There are 24 people in hospital with the virus in the South.

While Auckland still has the highest number of new cases in the country, 2147 today, Canterbury is a close second, with 2108 cases today.

There were also 43 cases identified at the border.

There have now been 728,764 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Hipkins said that young people aged 16 and 17 would eligible from tomorrow for a booster, at least six months after completing their primary course.

The announcement follows Medsafe's provisional approval of the vaccine as a booster dose for this age group.

In March, Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had received advice from the Covid Technical Advisory Group that boosters should be available for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Before today's announcement only those aged 18 and over were eligible for boosters.

Hipkins said this afternoon that boosters had been available on prescription for some time.

However, the Government decided to wait until MedSafe had gone through the approval process for that teenage group. "The evidence takes some time to put together."

"We want the process around approvals to be robust. I want to be able to say, hand on heart, this has been through a robust approval process."

Hipkins said he was concerned boosters had plateaued around the 73-75 percent marker.

Bloomfield said 12 to 15-year-olds could get boosters if their GPs believed it was needed, but the technical advisory group had not recommended it as a general rollout.

Covid deaths

The deaths reported today include people who have died over the past four weeks, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 443. The 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 18.

Three of the deaths reported today were from the Auckland region, five were from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Whanganui, one from MidCentral, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from West Coast, one from Canterbury, and one from South Canterbury.

Two were in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s, and seven were over 90. Six were women and nine were men.

New community cases: Northland (619), Auckland (2,147), Waikato (1,101), Bay of Plenty (604), Lakes (299), Hawke’s Bay (602), MidCentral (678), Whanganui (321), Taranaki (437), Tairāwhiti (128), Wairarapa (149), Capital and Coast (775), Hutt Valley (464), Nelson Marlborough (436), Canterbury (2,108), South Canterbury (249), Southern (1,368), West Coast (81), Unknown (9).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 25; Waitemata: 100; Counties Manukau: 124; Auckland: 94; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 36; Lakes: 12; Tairāwhiti: 4; Hawke’s Bay: 25; Taranaki: 15; Whanganui: 8; MidCentral: 18; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 8; West Coast: 2; Southern: 24.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 57.

Director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield, who will be stepping down in July. File photo

On the coming winter

Bloomfield said the sector was preparing for winter with a baseline of cases and extra infectious diseases not seen for years due to the border closures.

Bloomfield said for Omicron it was particularly important to get a booster vaccine.

People could also get Covid more than once and evidence showed vaccination offered better protection than earlier infection.

Bloomfield said unvaccinated people and those without a booster made up a disproportionate number of those in hospital.

"Please do get a third or booster shot, if you haven't already."

There were concerns about flu circulating at the same time as Omicron, as the flu virus had not been circulating the past two years.

He said Covid-19 had taught people a lot about basic health measures to help protect against infection, including hand washing and mask use. These measures would help protect against other diseases as well.

Pharmac had bought more than two million flu doses - more than any other years.

If people hadn't had a flu vaccination before, this was the year to do it.

Bloomfield said he wanted to give MMR vaccines a plug. Those vaccination rates were lower than they should be particularly for Māori and Pasifika.

However, other vaccination rates were high.

He urged parents to get their kids protected from measles too.

"The MMR vaccine is very effective and very safe. MMR vaccinations are lower than they should be, and need to be."

The catch-up campaign had also been kickstarted again.

- NZ Herald/ODT Online/RNZ