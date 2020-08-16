13 new cases and a social media plea

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has revealed there are 13 new cases to report today, 12 are in Auckland and related to the community spread and one is in a managed isolation centre.

All 12 commmunity cases are Auckland-based and none have travelled outside of the region. All have a connection to the existing cluster.

Three people are in hospital. One is in Middlemore. Two are in Auckland.

To date, 66 people linked to the cluster have been moved into quarantine.

The person in isolation is a child who arrived from Afghanistan and is in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel.

New Zealand now has 1271 total cases. Of the 49 cases in the community outbreak all but three are linked.

There have been 1536 close contacts of the cluster identified by the contact tracing centre. All are self isolating.

Bloomfield said the response was "tremendous". He urged people who are called by the contact tracing team to take the call or return it if they missed a call.

Officials were working closely with two religious organisations to help with contract tracing.

Bloomfield said he wanted to thank people who were getting tested.

He knows there are still some waits.

"To those who are waiting very patiently, thank you very much."

Social media rumours 'completely unacceptable' - Hipkins

Health Minister Chris Hipkins issued a stern warning about social media, saying sharing of unverified information had created "extreme distress" for the family at the centre of the current cluster.

He said it contained a "number of vile slurs and was totally and utterly wrong".

Hipkins said it smacked of malicious behaviour.

"At a time we are fighting a pandemic, this sort of behaviour is designed to create panic ... and is completely unacceptable," he said.

He made a plea to New Zealanders to be careful about the information they were getting on Covid cases.

He said information sourced on social media could not be treated as official.

Hipkins said there have always been rumours but this one smacks of orchestration.

He begged people to think twice before sharing unverified nonsense.

"Please take your information from official sources," he said.

"The information here is verified, the information that we share during these press conferences... is information that you can trust."

"If a mistake is made, it is quickly corrected."

Hipkins said testing levels were "unprecedented" and 23,682 were processed yesterday, with 63,231 processed across the last three days - which was an "exceptional effort".

He said the system was working at "top speed" and "that should give us confidence".

Processing was being slowed down though due to the huge volume of testing.

"Positive results are reported first and promplty," said Hipkins.

High risk swabs were being pushed to the front of the queue.

"There are a lot of people working very, very hard to get the test results," he said.

He reminded Kiwis that people who were well should not go for a test as that would slow the process further.

"We are load-balancing the processing across the country."

The number of people using the Covid tracing app were increasing rapidly, as were the number of people displaying QR code posters.

He was pleased with that.

"A reminder to all New Zealanders - please keep track of your movements."

Hipkins reminded the public that travel out of Auckland was still very restricted,

Only those with an exemption can leave or enter Auckland.

Bloomfied said the results from the Americold testing will hopefully be available later today.

It appeared the outbreak could be clearly linked to Americold in the first instance.

It was the first workplace that came to light.

But he said "it may be that we don't find the exact point of transmission.

Tokoroa cases

One visited a Tokoroa campus before they were aware of any exposure.

There have been no further reported positive cases in Tokoroa.

Bloomfield said the Waikato DHB had provided a community based testing facility in Tokoroa.

From today ethnic and age breakdowns will be released.