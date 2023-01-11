13-year-old arrested after ram raid

Hawke's Bay police have arrested a 13-year-old in relation to a ram raid burglary at a business in Napier this morning.

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a Cranby Crescent property this afternoon.

Police recovered stolen items at the address, and seized a small number of cannabis plants.

They believe other youths were involved in the ram raid, at an Emerson St business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.