Wednesday, 11 January 2023

13-year-old arrested after ram raid

    Hawke's Bay police have arrested a 13-year-old in relation to a ram raid burglary at a business in Napier this morning.

    The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a Cranby Crescent property this afternoon.

    Police recovered stolen items at the address, and seized a small number of cannabis plants.

    They believe other youths were involved in the ram raid, at an Emerson St business.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    RNZ