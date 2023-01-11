13-year-old arrested after ram raid

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hawke's Bay police have arrested a 13-year-old in relation to a ram raid burglary at a business in Napier this morning.
The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a Cranby Crescent property this afternoon.
Police recovered stolen items at the address, and seized a small number of cannabis plants.
They believe other youths were involved in the ram raid, at an Emerson St business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.