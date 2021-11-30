134 new community cases today, 2 more in Nelson

A Covid-19 testing station in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

There are 134 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

There are 116 new cases in Auckland, eight in Waikato, nine in the Bay of Plenty and one in Northland.

The Ministry of Health also announced two new cases in the Nelson-Marlborough region.

It brings the total number of cases in Nelson-Marlborough to three, but due to a “technical error”, these cases will be officially included in Wednesday’s figures.

There are 89 people in hospital today, including nine in ICU.

Nineteen percent of those being treated in hospital were fully vaccinated.

So far 86 percent of eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated and 92 percent have had their first dose.

Of the Waikato cases today, four are in Te Kuiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngaruawahia and one in Te Awamutu.

Of the Bay of Plenty cases, one is in Whakatane, three in Tauranga and five are in the wider Western Bay of Plenty area. All are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The new Northland case is in Kaitaia. Public health interviews are underway to establish the link.

The numbers come as the country gears up for the move to the Covid Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system.

The shift, on Friday, comes amid fresh concern globally about a new variant of the coronavirus spreading around the world and uncertainty around what its impact could be.

The latest variant to emerge - Omicron - is thought to be highly infectious and has already made its way to Australia.

From Friday Auckland will move out of lockdown after more than three months and into the red traffic light due to being the epicentre of the virus.

The new framework is based around high vaccination rates enabling living with Covid-19 in the community, with three levels of restrictions based on the risk posed - green, orange and red. It also relies on the use of vaccination passports at more high risk settings.