1386 new community Covid cases in South, another death

There are 1386 new community Covid cases in the Southern DHB area today, and another person has died with Covid in the South.

There are 26 people in hospital with the virus in the SDHB area, and currently 8336 active cases.

The figures come as the Ministry of Health reports 15,918 new community cases nationwide, 817 hospitalisations and 14 deaths with the virus.

Of those in hospital, 24 are in ICU.

The deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 317, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 15.

Four of the deaths today were from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, one from the Lakes DHB, one from the Wellington region, one from Nelson Marlborough, one from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury and one from Southern.

Five people were in their 70s, six in their 80s and three were in their 90s.

One was female and 13 were male.

The ministry said the deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past six days but were only recently notified.

Today's new community cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (634), Auckland (2,691), Waikato (1,508), Bay of Plenty (987), Lakes (438), Hawke’s Bay (892), MidCentral (851), Whanganui (399), Taranaki (649), Tairāwhiti (183), Wairarapa (152), Capital and Coast (1,054), Hutt Valley (599), Nelson Marlborough (605), Canterbury (2,535), South Canterbury (293), Southern (1386), West Coast (55); Unknown (7).

Cases in hospital today: Northland: 30; North Shore: 129; Middlemore: 170; Auckland: 139; Waikato: 82; Bay of Plenty: 25; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 2, Hawke’s Bay: 30; Taranaki: 17; Whanganui: 9; MidCentral: 21; Hutt Valley: 17; Capital and Coast: 30; Wairarapa: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 1; Southern: 26.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 14,969.

There are now 104,769 active Covid-19 community cases in the country.

Hipkins coy over Auckland move

At today's update Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to orange under the traffic light system, having already passed its Omicron peak.

He said he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings. There is no limit under orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country case numbers were continued to trend up, he said.

Hipkins said there would continue to be spikes in coming weeks, which was not unexpected.

"The overall trend is heading in a downward direction."

Vaccines for young people

Hipkins said he expected vaccine uptake to be "slow" for the 5-11 age group.

"A lot of work" was going on with local health providers and schools to increase that uptake, he said.

"We knew this was going to be a long, slow grind, if you like, to get those vaccination rates up for children."

He urged parents to get their kids vaccinated, though there wasn't the same Government pressure as there was for the adult population.

"We're seeing a decline in the uptake of vaccination across the board at the moment."

Part of the reason was people who had caught Omicron and couldn't be vaccinated for three months after they were infected.

Advertising campaigns were continuing to target the 5-11s, as were grass roots programmes to inform parents.

"That is slower, but that is the way we're going to reach those groups.," Hipkins said.

He said providing vaccinations on site in schools made more sense in isolated communities where schools were less likely to be located right next to a vaccination site. DHBs were making those decisions, he said.

He said he was awaiting advice on a booster for those aged 12 to 17.

