14 deaths with Covid; NZ passes 1 million cases mark

The South has recorded another increase in new community Covid cases today, as 14 more deaths with the disease are reported across New Zealand.

There are 9173 new community cases across the country today, a big jump from 6407 yesterday.

There are 889 new cases in the Southern DHB area, up from 654 yesterday. There were 523 new cases reported on Sunday.

Today there are 385 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in ICU. That's an increase of 17 in hospital from yesterday. There are 26 people in hospital in the South today.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7927 – last Tuesday it was 7943, the Ministry of Health reports.

Covid-19 deaths

The 14 deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with the disease to 876, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

One of today's deaths was from Northland, two were from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region; six from Canterbury and one from Southern.

Six people were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Nine were women and five were men.

One million confirmed cases

The ministry says New Zealand has today reached a total of 1,001,898 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This time last year, the confirmed case total was 2288.

"New Zealanders' collective response to Covid-19 helped us to keep our case numbers low, especially in that first year when the virus was rampant internationally."

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to everyone in New Zealand who has played their part to keep our case numbers and rates low when compared internationally, and for continuing to do their bit to follow public health advice and minimise the spread of Covid-19,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Location of new community cases: Northland (265), Auckland (2,945), Waikato (625), Bay of Plenty (254), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (274), MidCentral (348), Whanganui (97), Taranaki (255), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (600), Hutt Valley (264), Nelson Marlborough (339), Canterbury (1,397), South Canterbury (164), Southern (889), West Coast (98), Unknown (4).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 43; Counties Manukau: 35; Auckland: 73; Waikato: 41; Bay of Plenty: 20; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 16; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 4; Southern: 26.

