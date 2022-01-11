14 new community cases; two reported in Canterbury

There are just 14 community cases today and nine new cases of Covid-19 at the border.

The new community cases are in Northland (2), Auckland (9), Waikato (2) , and Wellington (1).

Two cases have popped up in Canterbury. These cases were notified after the daily cut-off time and will be officially be added to tomorrow's numbers.

The cases are in South Canterbury and Canterbury.

The South Canterbury case remains under investigation but shares a location of interest with a previously reported case.

The Canterbury case remains under investigation for any link to previously reported cases.

There are two new cases in the Waikato today, with one unlinked to a previously reported case. One is from Coromandel and one is from Te Aroha.

In the Waikato, 32 infected people are isolating at home.

One new case has been linked to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, north of Auckland. They tested positive in Wellington and investigations were ongoing.

There are two new cases to report in Northland, one of which was announced yesterday.

The new case is in Whangārei, with investigations into links to previously reported cases ongoing.

There are 34 cases in hospital, including two in ICU or HDU.

Of those in hospital, four are at North Shore, 12 are at Auckland City, 13 are at Middlemore, four are at Tauranga and one is at Waikato.

"The low number of cases reported today is welcome news, particularly with increasing testing numbers," the ministry said.

"We thank New Zealanders for the care they have taken over the holiday period while travelling across the country and connecting with friends and family.

"However, we know case numbers can be quite variable from day to day and it remains likely that there will be a rise again in coming days."

In the past 24 hours, 47,796 booster doses were given, a record to date, the ministry said.

"A total of 548,733 booster doses have now been given since they became available in late November 2021, representing more than 36% of those who are currently eligible."

