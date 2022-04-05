14,120 new community cases; 23 more deaths with disease

The number of new community Covid cases has risen again today, and 23 more people have died with the disease.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 14,120 new cases today, up from 10,205 yesterday.

There are 692 people in hospital with the virus today, including 30 in ICU.

There are 1456 new cases in the Southern DHB area, and 29 people in hospital. One of the deaths reported today was in the SDHB area.

The ministry says there are 7989 active cases in the South, and 13 people have died with the virus.

The increase in case numbers from yesterday was not unexpected as testing testing and reporting rates were generally over the weekends.

"We are continuing to see a decline in the seven-day rolling average of cases. Today's seven-day average is 12,785, while last Tuesday it was 15,565."

Covid deaths

The deaths reported today include people who have died over the past nine days.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid, rather than from the disease, and it being discovered only after they have died.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with the virus to 428 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 18.

Eight of today's deaths were from the Auckland region, six from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Lakes, one from Whanganui, two from the Wellington region, one from Canterbury, and one from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, eight in their 80s, and seven were over-90.

Ten were women and 13 were men.

Today's new cases were in: Northland (713), Auckland (2,351), Waikato (1,217), Bay of Plenty (742), Lakes (365), Hawke’s Bay (693), MidCentral (773), Whanganui (337), Taranaki (556), Tairāwhiti (178), Wairarapa (128), Capital and Coast (902), Hutt Valley (489), Nelson Marlborough (577), Canterbury (2,225), South Canterbury (279), Southern (1,456), West Coast (127), Unknown (12).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 31; Waitemata: 105; Counties Manukau: 127; Auckland: 101; Waikato: 77; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 14; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 28; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 8; West Coast: 5; Southern: 29.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.